Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in Ball (BLL) by $328,320; Rli (RLI) Market Value Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Holding

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Rli Corp (RLI) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 8,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,935 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.69 million, down from 394,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Rli Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 101,807 shares traded. RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) has risen 29.18% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.75% the S&P500. Some Historical RLI News: 18/04/2018 – RLI 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $190.0M; 03/05/2018 – RLI BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 21C, EST. 22C; 18/04/2018 – RLI Corp 1Q Rev $185.9M; 28/03/2018 – RLI sees strategic gain from InsurTech fund investment; 03/05/2018 – RLI Increases Regular Dividend For 43rd Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – RLI CORP – ON MAY 24 CO REPLACED ITS EXPIRING CREDITLINE WITH AN UNSECURED TWO -YEAR, $50 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – RLI Corp. Changes State Of Incorporation to Delaware From Illinois; 16/05/2018 – RLI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 09/03/2018 RLI Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 32 Days; 10/05/2018 – RLI Names Bob S. Handzel as Vice President, Chief Claim Officer

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc analyzed 5,760 shares as the company's stock rose 13.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65M, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $24.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 1.37 million shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 62.96% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.53% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 06/03/2018 – Moody's Rates Ball's New Senior Unsecured Notes Ba1; Ba1 Cfr And Stable Outlook Unchanged; 04/04/2018 – WHITE HOUSE ECONOMIC ADVISER KUDLOW SAYS BELIEVES CHINA WILL "BACK DOWN" AND "PLAY BALL" ON TRADE -CNBC INTERVIEW; 24/03/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Two and Three; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: LaVar Ball plots next step: Using forgotten son to sell his league; 23/03/2018 – Centerra Gold Reports Restart of Second Ball Mill Circuit at Mount Milligan; 05/04/2018 – DICK'S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 19/04/2018 – Legendary Sowden House Opens Doors to The Public Exclusively For "Pawtastic Ball" Benefitting The Little Red Dog, Inc. Rescue; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q EPS 35c; 20/03/2018 – Exclusive: ECB Partners With Cambridge University in Bid to Master the Secrets of Cricket Ball Swing;

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 157,314 shares. Indiana Trust And stated it has 3.04% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Moreover, Hanseatic Management Serv Incorporated has 1.77% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 29,307 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.07% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 600,015 shares. Bain Pub Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 590,427 shares. Atlanta Company L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.16 million shares. Kbc Grp Nv, Belgium-based fund reported 117,824 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 562,021 shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc owns 52,526 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.16% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Westpac has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). First Merchants Corp holds 56,248 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 20,825 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. BLL’s profit will be $217.58 million for 27.73 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.65% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $6.16 million activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $371,886 was made by Fisher Daniel William on Wednesday, February 6. MORRISON SCOTT C also sold $725,018 worth of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) shares.

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Ball to Announce Second Quarter Earnings on August 1, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Business Growth Power Ball’s (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Ball Aerospace Completes Critical Design Review of NASA’s IXPE Mission – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ball Corporation (BLL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares to 44,831 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $654,240 activity.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 332,342 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $112.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 33,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO).