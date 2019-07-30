Spears Abacus Advisors Has Trimmed By $631,346 Its Citigroup (C) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

Among 6 analysts covering ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. ManpowerGroup had 10 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 11. Nomura maintained the shares of MAN in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of MAN in report on Monday, July 22 with “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 22 report. See ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) latest ratings:

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 417,421 shares with $25.97M value, down from 427,604 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $160.77B valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $71.17. About 5.10M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 25/03/2018 – Citigroup to Again Be a Nationwide Bank, but in Digital Form; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 13/04/2018 – Citi sees further boost from Trump tax cuts as earnings rise; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit tops estimates on consumer banking strength; 20/04/2018 – Trump One of Many Wildcards in Oil Market, Says Citi’s Eric Lee (Video); 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $91.32. About 152,818 shares traded. ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has declined 3.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MAN News: 20/03/2018 – HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS – “INCREASING LOCAL MANPOWER COSTS AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE LEADING TO RISING COSTS FOR BUSINESSES GENERALLY”; 13/03/2018 – Spain Second Quarter 2018 Manpower Employment Outlook (Table); 12/03/2018 – Taiwan Second Quarter Manpower Employment Outlook at +27%; 22/03/2018 – REG-Restamax Plc: SMILE HENKILÖSTÖPALVELUT HAS BOUGHT A MAJORITY STAKE OF CONSTRUCTION-SECTOR HIRED LABOUR COMPANY ADICIO OY SPECIALISING IN FOREIGN MANPOWER; 12/03/2018 – New Zealand 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 04/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend 8.6 Percent; 27/03/2018 – Global Recruitment Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – Australia 2Q Manpower Employment Outlook at 11% (Table); 08/05/2018 – Robots Need Not Apply: Automation Will Create New U.S. Jobs Requiring Different Skills, ManpowerGroup Research Reveals; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Labor Market Tightens as Employers Report Sustained Demand for Skilled Workers

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $288,614 activity. $288,614 worth of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was sold by BUCHBAND RICHARD.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company has market cap of $5.46 billion. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It has a 11.42 P/E ratio. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ManpowerGroup Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 52.29 million shares or 5.52% less from 55.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.06% or 4,724 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co has 0.75% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 647,592 shares. Euclidean Technology Mgmt Limited Liability reported 26,728 shares. Cipher Limited Partnership reported 17,335 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.05% or 28,700 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.07% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) for 22,370 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares accumulated 11,131 shares or 0% of the stock. 26,349 were accumulated by Regentatlantic Limited Liability Com. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Com Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 4,482 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research has 116,823 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39 shares stake. Axa has 0.01% invested in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Ltd has invested 0.71% in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN). Citigroup holds 52,263 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) stake by 46,509 shares to 574,680 valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 12,000 shares and now owns 44,831 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) was raised too.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.94 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies upgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.71% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3.05 million shares. Parsons Capital Management Ri reported 48,011 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.09% or 8,000 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison Prtn Inc has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 727,722 shares. Allstate invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.22% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5,590 shares. Appleton Prns Ma reported 32,863 shares stake. Mount Lucas Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group holds 0.19% or 1.85 million shares. Canandaigua National Bank Com has invested 0.32% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hl Fin Serv Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 111,081 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 457,473 shares. Clough Capital Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 4.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).