Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Duane Reade Has 1.63 Sentiment

Duane Reade (DRD) investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.53, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 13 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 8 trimmed and sold equity positions in Duane Reade. The funds in our database now hold: 6.64 million shares, down from 8.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Duane Reade in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 4 Increased: 7 New Position: 6.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 417,421 shares with $25.97M value, down from 427,604 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $140.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 3.46 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – REG-TechnipFMC TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24; 09/04/2018 – Ghana Lenders Seek Extended Capital Demand Deadline, Says Citi; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – AUSTRIAN INVESTOR RENE BENKO ASKS CITI C.N AND BNP BNPP.PA TO ORGANISE SIGNA SPORTS STOCK MARKET LISTING; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89; 11/05/2018 – Barclays Hires Citigroup’s Clements to Lead CLO Business in U.S; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF

Ruffer Llp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in DRDGOLD Limited for 3.71 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd owns 110,036 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hrt Financial Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 18,843 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management Co has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,326 shares.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 34,809 shares traded. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has risen 18.68% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical DRD News: 28/03/2018 – JSE: SGL – DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE THE TRANSACTION WITH SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE DRDGOLD APPROVE TRANSACTION W/ SIBANYE-STILLWATER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS JSE, NYSE LISTINGS REMAIN UNAFFECTED; 06/04/2018 – DRDGOLD LTD – TRP HAS GRANTED TRP WAIVER RULING RELATED TO SIBANYE-STILLWATER DEAL; 06/04/2018 – JSE: DRD – TRP RULING ON THE WAIVER OF THE MANDATORY OFFER; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SAYS TERMINATION OF EURONEXT LISTING EFFECTIVE MAY 30; 28/03/2018 – Shareholders in South Africa’s DRDGOLD back Sibanye-Stillwater assets plan; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD – FORMAL APPLICATION BEEN MADE TO AUTHORITIES OF EURONEXT ACCESS PARIS MARKET FOR VOLUNTARY TERMINATION OF LISTING OF DRDGOLD SECURITIES ON EURONEXT; 29/05/2018 – DRDGOLD SEEKS TERMINATION OF LISTING ON EURONEXT; 28/03/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – SIBANYE-STILLWATER TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED THROUGH PASSING OF ALL REQUIRED RESOLUTIONS BY DRDGOLD SHAREHOLDERS

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. The company has market cap of $327.10 million. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. It has a 412.73 P/E ratio.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 34.02% above currents $64.17 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.33B for 8.10 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.