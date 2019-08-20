Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Stake By $631,346; Shorts at COLOPL JAPAN (CPLLF) Lowered By 45.73%

COLOPL INC JAPAN (OTCMKTS:CPLLF) had a decrease of 45.73% in short interest. CPLLF’s SI was 326,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 45.73% from 601,800 shares previously. It closed at $5.7 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 417,421 shares with $25.97 million value, down from 427,604 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $144.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 4.65M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP REPORTS SGD100M REDEMPTION OF SOME NOTES DUE 2020; 14/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL REP.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.40 EUROS FROM 14.70 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 23/05/2018 – Aastocks.com: Citi Retains Macau Jun GGR YoY Growth Forecast at 17%; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Loss From Continuing Operations Revised to $18.77 Billion; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Citigroup and Other Big Banks Are Down Today – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.18% or 462,962 shares. Check Capital Mgmt Ca has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.35% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 62,929 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 27,929 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 345,269 are owned by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel. Prudential Plc owns 6.79 million shares. Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership owns 30,444 shares. Mount Lucas Management LP has invested 1.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). D E Shaw & holds 0.42% or 5.21M shares. Ci Inc reported 2.33M shares. First Long Island Ltd holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 112,435 shares. Bbva Compass Bank Inc stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2.92 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. 7,718 are owned by Lincoln Natl. 48,486 were reported by Meyer Handelman Company.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $73 lowest target. $83.83’s average target is 31.19% above currents $63.9 stock price. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.03 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.