Spears Abacus Advisors Has Lifted By $470,050 Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Sentiment Is 0.74

Eqt Midstream Partners LP (EQM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 50 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 68 decreased and sold holdings in Eqt Midstream Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now have: 74.95 million shares, up from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eqt Midstream Partners LP in top ten stock positions decreased from 7 to 5 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 54 Increased: 38 New Position: 12.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc acquired 6,715 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 424,136 shares with $29.70 million value, up from 417,421 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.28. About 2.52M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 05/03/2018 ET Energyworld: Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 06/03/2018 – CITI HAS A SHOT AT $1 BILLION IN EQUITIES REV IN 1Q: GERSPACH; 23/04/2018 – Citi Establishes Service to Support New SEC Regulations for Mutual Funds; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) stake by 12,760 shares to 50,265 valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 26,599 shares and now owns 156,763 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinnacle Prns reported 0.38% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). South Dakota Invest Council has 856,638 shares for 1.25% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 12,472 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Court Place Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,062 shares. Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intl Grp Inc Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 760,944 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.99% or 75,125 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 109,839 shares. Rmb Cap Management holds 33,192 shares. Asset One invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 1St Source Savings Bank holds 20,486 shares. Argent Tru Communications has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Strategic Ltd Liability Corp owns 31,870 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 24.13% above currents $69.28 stock price. Citigroup had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. UBS has “Buy” rating and $83 target.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 6.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.14 per share. EQM’s profit will be $221.99M for 7.51 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.05% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. holds 4.32% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP for 14.76 million shares. Heronetta Management L.P. owns 116,462 shares or 3.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc has 3.01% invested in the company for 93,529 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advisors Inc has invested 2.39% in the stock. Cadence Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 467,052 shares.

The stock increased 1.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 205,371 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 15/03/2018 – EQT CEO Resigns After One Year; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: FERC Policy to Disallow Income Tax Cost Recovery by Pipelines Owned by Master Limited Partnerships; 26/04/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $1.61; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 16/03/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners: Expects Immaterial Impact From Revised Policy Statement by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q EBIT $205M-EBIT $215M; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company has market cap of $6.67 billion. The firm owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It has a 11.81 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 13.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves.