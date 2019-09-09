Spears Abacus Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Value Rose; New Amsterdam Partners Decreased Holding in Ormat Technologies (ORA) as Market Value Rose

New Amsterdam Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc sold 16,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 103,234 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 120,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 105,923 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Will Restate 2Q, 3Q, 4Q, FY17 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its 1Q 2018 Financial Statements; 16/05/2018 – Hawaii’s Erupting Volcano Too Close for Ormat Geothermal Plant; 03/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies Signs $125 Million Non-Recourse Finance Agreement with OPIC for the Platanares Geothermal Power Plant in Hon; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MLN AND $735.0 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Ormat Technologies: Has Insurance Policies Including Coverage of Up to $100M in Event of Volcanic Eruptions and Earthquake; 27/03/2018 – Ormat Technologies, Inc. Announces the Closing of $100 Million Debt Financing; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $710.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FILING OF ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 3,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 183,362 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.83M, up from 180,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million annually on Apple’s dividend alone; 20/04/2018 – Apple goes negative for the year; 24/05/2018 – Taipei Times: Apple tests self-driving vans internally; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO @tim_cook: I don’t see [DACA] as a partisan issue, this is about America, It’s that simple. I am very disappointed with both parties. I’m personally lobbying Congress on it. #RevolutionCHI; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 31/03/2018 – India’s electronics ministry moots duties on key smartphone component

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $17.32M for 54.53 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold ORA shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 21.03 million shares or 2.06% more from 20.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corporation holds 1,045 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Llc accumulated 47,508 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com stated it has 924,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.08% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 254 are owned by Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc. Voloridge Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). 645,586 are owned by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Limited (Under Special Management). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 18,026 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Assetmark stated it has 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) or 17,818 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,403 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Company has 232,866 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 332,110 shares. Proshare Limited Com has 4,330 shares.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 99,094 shares to 190,037 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carlisle Cos Inc Com (NYSE:CSL) by 20,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Lennox Intl Inc Com (NYSE:LII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Management Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 60,596 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs Gru stated it has 1.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kcm Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.38% or 275,345 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 39,448 shares. Roberts Glore & Il holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 22,477 shares. Nbw Cap Limited Liability owns 58,746 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. King Wealth invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Advsr Ok reported 1.6% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 14,777 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc. 201,360 were reported by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny. Sol Cap Management has 1.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,756 shares. Stellar Cap Mgmt has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). South Texas Money Mngmt holds 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 55,238 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 2.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tctc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.21% or 118,218 shares.