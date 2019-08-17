Spears Abacus Advisors Has Increased American Intl Group (AIG) Position; Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose While Cumberland Partners LTD Trimmed by $613,886 Its Holding

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 3,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 91,916 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, down from 95,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $178.19. About 1.48M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTS THURS MARCH 8 HEADLINE: PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON (CORRECTS NAME); 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 17/05/2018 – Persistent welcomes Raytheon as a Wave Relay® Ecosystem Partner; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET W/BOEING, RAYTHEON, LMT, GENERALDYNAMICS; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 46,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 574,680 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.75 million, up from 528,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.83 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 21/05/2018 – Insurers cash in on new European data privacy rules; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 04/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Insurers hit shift button despite Brexit grace period; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AIG – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURING EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT, AND NEW COS TO BEGIN WRITING BUSINESS FROM, 1 DECEMBER 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.04, EST. $1.25

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 154,943 shares. Cordasco holds 0% or 1 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 45,805 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pictet National Bank & Trust Trust reported 24,970 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md has 1.08% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 16,451 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.03% or 8,067 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 527,703 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 23.98 million shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. National Asset Mgmt holds 7,369 shares. Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 19,767 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0% or 117,971 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based First Personal has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cls Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 49 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AIG jumps 2.9 after Q2 blowout – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.28% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,890 shares. Kcm Inv Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.29% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 181 are held by Heritage Wealth Advsrs. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 0.12% stake. Mairs & holds 1,375 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Department accumulated 2,531 shares. 10,820 were reported by Kames Plc. Ci Invs Inc has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.19% stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 287,589 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp Inc has 325,114 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 63,206 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated reported 5,156 shares stake. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Company has invested 0.73% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Raytheon, DARPA complete key hypersonic weapon design review – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Kingdom of Bahrain and US sign agreement for Patriot – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.