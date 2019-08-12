Spears Abacus Advisors Has Increased American Intl Group (AIG) Position; 7 Analysts Bullish Teleflex (TFX)

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased American Intl Group Inc (AIG) stake by 8.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc acquired 46,509 shares as American Intl Group Inc (AIG)’s stock rose 19.46%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 574,680 shares with $24.75M value, up from 528,171 last quarter. American Intl Group Inc now has $47.88 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.17% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 2.53 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s Transformation Taking Time as First-Quarter Profit Falls; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Carl Exits Position in AIG; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 05/05/2018 – Buffett Positive on AIG Reinsurance Deal — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Investor Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS WILL ALSO SERVE AS A MEMBER OF GENERAL INSURANCE EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market

Among 8 analysts covering Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Teleflex Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, August 5. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Needham to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $287 target in Friday, February 22 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. See Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering American International Gr (NYSE:AIG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American International Gr had 14 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Compass Point. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Argus Research.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $51,710 was made by Vaughan Therese M on Tuesday, May 21.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $51,710 was made by Vaughan Therese M on Tuesday, May 21.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity. HEINMILLER JOHN C had bought 1,250 shares worth $356,250 on Thursday, March 7.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity. HEINMILLER JOHN C had bought 1,250 shares worth $356,250 on Thursday, March 7.