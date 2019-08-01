Spears Abacus Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Ball (BLL) as Valuation Rose; American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Decreased Stake

Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 10,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The hedge fund held 52,757 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.36M, down from 63,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $85.06. About 37,049 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65 million, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.38B market cap company. The stock increased 6.09% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 1.40M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 21/03/2018 – The Fed’s Crystal Ball Looks a Bit Foggy; 10/04/2018 – Naomi Watts, Brooke Shields Support Emerging Artists at the 2018 Tribeca Ball; 23/03/2018 – CENTERRA GOLD REPORTS RESTART OF SECOND BALL MILL CIRCUIT AT; 26/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Conducted Successful Evaluation of Testbed for DARPA’s Hallmark Program; 02/04/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Four and Five; 05/04/2018 – DICK’S Team Sports HQ Announces A.D. STARR Named the Official Ball Supplier of the Little League® World Series; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 06/04/2018 – Census by Jesse Ball – incredible journey; 13/04/2018 – Trump Calls Comey `Untruthful Slime Ball’ as Book Details Released

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.21% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.95% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Qs Invsts Lc invested in 11,644 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 40,403 shares. 318 were accumulated by Whittier Communication. 1.44M are held by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Dodge Cox reported 0.11% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 644 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.02% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). 3,741 are held by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Com. Arrow Invest Advsr reported 11,531 shares stake. Spectrum Mngmt Group invested in 1,030 shares. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 1.15M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 554,023 shares in its portfolio. 28,328 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.16 million activity. The insider Fisher Daniel William sold 7,000 shares worth $371,886. HAYES JOHN A sold $5.06M worth of stock.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares to 99,254 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 73,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $1.93 EPS, down 5.39% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.04 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $32.56M for 11.02 P/E if the $1.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.21% EPS growth.