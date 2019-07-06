Spears Abacus Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $631,346 as Stock Rose; Shapiro Capital Management Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) Has Decreased by $17.53 Million

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table); 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT COMMENTS ON CARD DEAL AT ANNUAL MEETING; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q EPS $1.68; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Citigroup Inc $Bmark 11NC10 Fxd-to-FRN; IPT +140 Area

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,850 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 billion, down from 5,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 567,285 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 19/04/2018 – Constellation Advisers Names Jason Cholewa Vice President of Business Development; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSTRUCTION VESSEL LEWEK CONSTELLATION FOR $275 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.39% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Florida-based Camarda Financial Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lincoln National has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 7,718 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 3.05M shares. Lodge Hill has invested 1.36% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.79% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 42,095 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 758,688 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Acr Alpine Cap Research Limited holds 2.58% or 82.57 million shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 117,667 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gladius Mngmt LP accumulated 0% or 139,152 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 5,342 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.34% stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 4,301 shares.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares to 574,680 shares, valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) by 292,912 shares to 2.82 million shares, valued at $88.90 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pq Group Holdings Inc. by 303,967 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.31 million shares, and has risen its stake in Greensky Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Regions Corp has 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,830 shares. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.29% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 200,312 shares. Lone Pine Ltd Llc holds 5.06% or 4.93 million shares. Cobblestone Capital Limited Liability Com Ny has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Korea Invest Corporation invested in 25,800 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 160 shares. Burns J W & Inc owns 11,100 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Bamco Inc New York stated it has 725 shares. Gam Ag accumulated 2,150 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited stated it has 88,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co owns 61,423 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Chatham Cap Gru holds 15,185 shares. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Walleye Trading holds 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 16,799 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

