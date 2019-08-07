Spears Abacus Advisors Has Decreased Ball (BLL) Stake by $328,320; Market Valuation Rose; As Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Reit (HASI) Valuation Rose, Agf Investments America Lifted Position

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit (HASI) by 15.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 21,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 155,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98 million, up from 133,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 275,803 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 5,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 737,153 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.65M, down from 742,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 2.33 million shares traded or 0.95% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – BT KAREN RICHARDSON AND TONY BALL WILL STEP DOWN FROM BOARD; 27/04/2018 – BALL CORP SAYS ON APRIL 25, BOARD AMENDED BYLAWS TO DECREASE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM THIRTEEN TO TEN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Alleghey Cy: N Zone Sports Junior T Ball Ages Four and Five; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Ball Corp. Rtgs, Otlk Stbl; $500M Sr Unscd Nts Rtd; 24/05/2018 – CFR President Says Ball Is in U.S.’s Court Regarding N. Korea (Video); 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH; 06/03/2018 – Editorial: North Korea Has Put the Ball in Trump’s Court; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Net $125M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 25 investors sold HASI shares while 36 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 41.31 million shares or 6.31% more from 38.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Charles Schwab owns 351,505 shares. Assetmark invested 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 12,216 shares or 0% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 413 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 61,431 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 152,259 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 1.08M shares. Moreover, Dubuque National Bank & Trust Tru has 0.01% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 2,809 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 11,600 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp has 1,000 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Metropolitan Life invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,485 shares to 111,391 shares, valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 19,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,886 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares to 574,680 shares, valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). The Idaho-based Caprock Grp Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny holds 50,099 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 117,824 shares. Private Cap Advisors holds 0.35% or 20,260 shares in its portfolio. 2.03 million are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.15% or 2.09M shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.01% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Goelzer Mgmt holds 0.29% or 53,793 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Northern Corporation has 0.05% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 0.08% or 78,019 shares. Meeder Asset reported 1,248 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 146,400 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund invested in 6,647 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

