Spears Abacus Advisors Has Cut Its Citigroup (C) Position as Stock Price Rose; Three Peaks Capital Management Increases Holding in Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc bought 3,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,213 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 12,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $173.73. About 479,564 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97M, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.16. About 8.20 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 24/03/2018 – Wireless World: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 21/03/2018 – CITIBANK – HAS RAISED ITS BASE LENDING RATE TO 4.75% FROM 4.50%; 06/04/2018 – Finance Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi Survey; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt reported 9.22M shares stake. Royal London Asset Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Continental Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 22,100 shares. American Natl Insur Company Tx holds 190,455 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 42,165 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Co reported 109,915 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 750,112 shares. Sol Co reported 45,818 shares. Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Lc has invested 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lipe And Dalton reported 9,605 shares. Gyroscope Cap Lc stated it has 112,751 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Citizens And Northern has invested 1.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Estabrook Cap Mngmt accumulated 0% or 212,671 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intrust National Bank Na reported 31,819 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares to 44,831 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased J. C. Penney Company (NYSE:JCP) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kahn Brothers’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.93 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 195,941 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.23% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 20,000 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp, New York-based fund reported 555 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 7,131 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Management stated it has 13,191 shares. Moreover, Cap City Trust Fl has 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,104 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Pa has invested 1.98% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Two Sigma Securities Lc holds 0% or 2,278 shares. Telemus Cap Llc holds 1,618 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 900 shares. The New York-based Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Independent Invsts Inc accumulated 17,700 shares. Perkins Coie Com owns 395 shares. 264,400 are held by Cincinnati Com.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Stocks to Sell This Summer Earnings Season – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 5,710 shares to 6,196 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,950 shares, and cut its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).