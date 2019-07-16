Spears Abacus Advisors Has Cut By $631,346 Its Citigroup (C) Stake; NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS ORDINARY SHARES (NFPDF) Shorts Up By 11.22%

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 2.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 417,421 shares with $25.97M value, down from 427,604 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $164.95B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.33. About 9.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – TELADOC INC TDOC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $45; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021; 01/05/2018 – Mubadala Said to Hire BofA, Morgan Stanley, Citi for Cepsa IPO; 20/03/2018 – CITI GENERAL COUNSEL SENDS LETTER TO FOUR DEMOCRATIC SENATORS; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 19/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive

NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) had an increase of 11.22% in short interest. NFPDF’s SI was 247,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.22% from 222,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2479 days are for NISSIN FOOD PRODUCTS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NFPDF)’s short sellers to cover NFPDF’s short positions. It closed at $66 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells instant noodles in the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $6.59 billion. The firm operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers bag- and cup-type instant noodles; instant rice products; ramen and prepared food products, and fried noodles and pasta; cereal foods and confectionery; and dairy products, soup, rice crackers, snacks, drinks, etc.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 12,000 shares to 44,831 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 3,342 shares and now owns 183,362 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. Jefferies upgraded the shares of C in report on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of stock. $442,708 worth of stock was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Monday’s Market Minute: Earnings Season Kick-Off! – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Citigroup Earnings: C Reports Solid Q2 Earnings Beat – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Citigroup Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s consumer unit bolsters Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.