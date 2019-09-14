Spears Abacus Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Citigroup (C) by $470,050 as Stock Rose; Phocas Financial Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,020 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 billion, up from 4,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 15/03/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS – EXTENDS CO’S MANAGED PARTNER RELATIONSHIP WITH MICROSOFT IN SOUTH AFRICA; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 6,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 424,136 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.70M, up from 417,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 13.84 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 29/03/2018 – GHANA TO SAVE $60M YEARLY FROM EXTENDING KARPOWER DEAL: CITI FM; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 29/05/2018 – CITI: HIRED FROM AMAZON, PAYPAL TO BUILD NATIONAL ONLINE BANK; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 22/05/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: May 22 (Table); 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 28/03/2018 – Citi appoints Cecilia Ronan as new Irish head

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $851.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 9,110 shares to 3,920 shares, valued at $512,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,763 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp accumulated 4,586 shares. Moreover, Apriem Advisors has 0.13% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 6,073 shares. Moreover, Hennessy Advsr has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 30,000 shares. Milestone Grp Incorporated Inc reported 0.06% stake. 8,533 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Communications Ltd. Miller Howard Inc holds 1.23M shares. Kbc Nv holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.34M shares. Stieven Cap Advsr LP holds 295,900 shares. 34,497 were accumulated by Cleararc Capital Incorporated. Round Table Serv Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,808 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Horizon Investments Llc reported 55,205 shares stake. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc holds 0.21% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 11,930 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cibc has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 4,278 were accumulated by Qci Asset Mngmt New York.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridges Inv Management stated it has 507,402 shares or 2.6% of all its holdings. Bb&T invested in 2.26% or 972,137 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 50,342 shares. 13,012 were reported by Burt Wealth Advsr. Baskin Finance Inc reported 181,351 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 329,515 shares or 2.15% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn reported 544,232 shares or 10.1% of all its holdings. 3.37 million were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Greenwood Capital Assoc Lc accumulated 107,297 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 5.95M shares. 570,000 are held by Clal Insur Enter. Chemung Canal Tru has 148,392 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.62M shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. 46,434 are held by Fragasso Group Inc.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $59000.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 38,533 shares to 391,528 shares, valued at $1133.08B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) by 102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,132 shares, and cut its stake in New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR).