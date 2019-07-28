Spears Abacus Advisors Cut Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $631,346 as Market Valuation Rose; Celgene (CELG) Holder Private Advisor Group Has Lowered Stake by $4.49 Million

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 37.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 47,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,689 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, down from 127,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/05/2018 – CELG EQUITY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Celgene Corporation and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions; 28/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC – BLUEBIRD TO RECEIVE MILESTONES AND ROYALTIES ON EX-U.S. SALES; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 13/04/2018 – Citi’s CFO Sees `Continued Upside’ in Equities Business: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – DEFACTO IPO: ÜNLÜ MENKUL DEĞERLER A.Ş. AND CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS LIMITED ARE ACTING AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Trump’s Ready to Impose Iran Sanctions, Says Citigroup’s Morse (Video); 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold after top shareholder sanctioned

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Cambiar Ltd Llc has invested 1.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Factory Mutual Insur Co invested in 1.32M shares or 1.02% of the stock. American Int Inc reported 791,529 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning holds 17,922 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shikiar Asset Mngmt invested in 2.95% or 113,307 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ntv Asset Management Lc stated it has 4,507 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Whalerock Point Prtn Lc invested in 0.16% or 4,017 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp owns 890 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.56% or 296,767 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 1,197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth has 0.1% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,300 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability invested in 75,547 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares to 574,680 shares, valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 73,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of The West reported 11,670 shares. 3.87M were reported by Century Companies. Pension Service owns 769,507 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 862,594 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Muhlenkamp & reported 3.17% stake. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2.67 million shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd Company owns 6,882 shares. Bell State Bank owns 2,961 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.17% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Atlas Browninc accumulated 4,256 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation reported 105,450 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 7,177 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 223,455 shares. Halcyon Management Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 8.92% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1,240 shares to 5,896 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacer Fds Tr by 29,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity.