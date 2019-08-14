Spears Abacus Advisors Cut Citigroup (C) Stake by $631,346; Stock Value Rose; Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (TMHC) Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Has Lowered Position

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Cl A (TMHC) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 416,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.16% . The institutional investor held 59,004 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, down from 475,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Taylor Morrison Home Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 365,628 shares traded. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) has risen 16.99% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TMHC News: 16/05/2018 – Darling Homes Will Join Taylor Morrison’s Two 55+ Bonterra Communities in Houston This Spring; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Rev $752.3M; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home 1Q Net $47M; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q REV. $752.3M, EST. $785.5M; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Taylor Morrison Home Sees 2Q Average Active Community Count of 295-300; 20/04/2018 – DJ Taylor Morrison Home Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMHC); 19/04/2018 – Taylor Morrison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 02/05/2018 – TAYLOR MORRISON 1Q EPS 41C

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.46% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $61.29. About 18.17 million shares traded or 38.14% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 29/03/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS WORKING WITH CITI TO FLOAT BRITAIN’S ODEON CINEMA CHAIN; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints Isao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Saudi ACWA Power picks JPMorgan, Citigroup for IPO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 08/03/2018 – SDL PLC SDL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 14.47 million were accumulated by Legal General Public Limited. 14,510 are held by Wellington Shields And Limited Liability Corp. Marathon Trading Mgmt Lc owns 36,623 shares. Allstate Corporation owns 152,167 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp invested in 274,730 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Nuwave Mgmt has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 3,598 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has 890 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vigilant Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 382,200 shares. Motco reported 1,197 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 20,195 shares. Central Fincl Bank And Tru reported 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $783.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,000 shares to 44,831 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.70 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com (NYSE:INT) by 138,437 shares to 167,597 shares, valued at $4.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Cos Inc by 441,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc Com (NASDAQ:COMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.31, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold TMHC shares while 50 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 107.99 million shares or 2.73% less from 111.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Company has 31,035 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 75,490 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Basswood Capital Mngmt invested in 715,045 shares or 0.82% of the stock. First Tru Advsr LP reported 0% stake. Tpg Gp Inc (Sbs) Advsrs Inc holds 2.86% or 8.21 million shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 1.37 million shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 9,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 649 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Co has 12.25M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 73,892 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandes Prtn LP reported 2.12 million shares. Swiss Bank & Trust holds 0% or 216,300 shares in its portfolio. Greenhaven Associates Inc invested in 0.87% or 2.75M shares.