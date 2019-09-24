Spears Abacus Advisors Boosted Its Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Valuation Declined; Signia Capital Management Upped Its Position in Solar Cap LTD (SLRC) by $367,300 as Valuation Declined

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 225.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc bought 7,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 10,262 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $746,000, up from 3,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 7.80 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 21/03/2018 – AbbVie and the International Myeloma Foundation Announce Partnership to Study the Role of a Genetic Mutation in Outcomes of Patients with Multiple Myeloma; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE: IMBRUVICA PLUS GAZYVA TRIAL MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR IN; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL

Signia Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Solar Cap Ltd (SLRC) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc bought 18,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% . The institutional investor held 176,258 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 157,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Solar Cap Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 49,927 shares traded. Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has declined 2.58% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SLRC News: 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q ADJ NET INVESTMENT INCOME/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 45C; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD – AT MARCH 31, 2018, NET ASSET VALUE WAS $21.87 PER SHARE, AN INCREASE OF $0.06 PER SHARE FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Solar Capital 2Q Net Investment Income 45 Cents/Share; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR CAPITAL LTD SLRC.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.47; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Solar Capital Ratings at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Solar Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mercer International Inc. (MERC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Solar Capital Ltd. Announces Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 Financial Results; Net Investment Income Per Share of $0.44; Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.41 Per Share for Q3, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What to Expect From Moelis & Company (MC) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. Stewart Jeffrey Ryan also bought $1.00 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. Donoghoe Nicholas also bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J. $663,500 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $2.05M worth of stock was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Big Pharma kills signature drug at center of $5.8 billion South S.F. deal – San Francisco Business Times” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy AbbVie for the Dividend? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

