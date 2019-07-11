Spears Abacus Advisors Boosted Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 279 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 245 decreased and sold their stakes in Rockwell Automation Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 80.96 million shares, down from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Rockwell Automation Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 203 Increased: 204 New Position: 75.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 17.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc acquired 52,519 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 350,395 shares with $22.78M value, up from 297,876 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $84.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 5.64 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Net $1.54B; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Freestone Limited Co holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 237,707 shares. Payden & Rygel reported 22,800 shares stake. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Company has 17,079 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 23,532 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited reported 59,580 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.24% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 0.68% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 79,537 shares. Grandfield And Dodd owns 157,400 shares. Hap Trading Lc invested in 149,026 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny reported 309 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 121,119 shares. Savings Bank reported 0.99% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company owns 817,554 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Capital Management Corp Va holds 126,711 shares. S&Co has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 22 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of GILD in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $87 target. Citigroup downgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $75 target. UBS upgraded Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Wednesday, April 10. UBS has “Buy” rating and $77 target. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, March 15.

Analysts await Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. ROK’s profit will be $270.63 million for 16.90 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Rockwell Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.24% EPS growth.

Rockwell Automation Inc. provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.30 billion. It operates in two divisions, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. It has a 19.9 P/E ratio. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

The stock increased 1.71% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $156.2. About 1.07 million shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. holds 5.3% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. for 151,110 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 3.03 million shares or 4.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, M. Kraus & Co has 3.23% invested in the company for 31,448 shares. The Texas-based Crossvault Capital Management Llc has invested 2.96% in the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 150,102 shares.