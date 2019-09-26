Spears Abacus Advisors Boosted Citigroup (C) Stake By $470,050; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 1.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc acquired 6,715 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Spears Abacus Advisors Llc holds 424,136 shares with $29.70 million value, up from 417,421 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $156.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.22. About 4.63 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 07/05/2018 – In a statement, Citi said it has been having constructive conversations with ValueAct and welcomes them as investors; 11/05/2018 – Jagged Peak at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – CITI REMOVES ROSNEFT FROM FOCUS LIST ON POLITICAL TENSIONS; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 17/04/2018 – Frank Chaparro: SCOOP: Citigroup is looking to staff up its anti-money laundering unit with bitcoin pro

Among 3 analysts covering Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Merit Medical Systems has $4000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $39’s average target is 22.22% above currents $31.91 stock price. Merit Medical Systems had 7 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of MMSI in report on Friday, September 20 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $4000 target. See Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) latest ratings:

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 9,567 shares to 495,354 valued at $66.36M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Allergan Plc stake by 2,494 shares and now owns 117,663 shares. Chubb Limited was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ntv Asset stated it has 4,007 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Webster Bank & Trust N A owns 21,045 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Independent Inc stated it has 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Montag A Assoc Inc owns 3,674 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa Inc owns 10,078 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Shelton has invested 0.16% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). One Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 42,205 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Enterprise Fincl Svcs accumulated 1,676 shares. Sit reported 0.01% stake. Camelot Portfolios Limited Company holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 17,600 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 7,933 shares. Barometer Cap Mgmt holds 0.09% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 9,700 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 8,280 shares. Country Trust Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greystone Managed accumulated 153,713 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.55% above currents $69.22 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets medical products for interventional and diagnostic procedures worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The companyÂ’s Cardiovascular segment offers cardiology and radiology devices for diagnosing and treating coronary arterial, peripheral vascular, and other non-vascular diseases; and embolotherapeutic products. It has a 46.05 P/E ratio. It also provides vascular access products; guide wires, inflation devices, and diagnostic catheters for use in angiography procedures; therapeutic infusion systems and safety products; drainage catheters and drainage access products, support catheters, vascular retrieval devices, and dialysis access products; and embosphere microspheres and delivery systems, and microcatheters.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold Merit Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.19 million shares or 1.21% more from 50.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Management Llc stated it has 150,939 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Trexquant Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 4,765 shares. invested in 40,335 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl reported 0.13% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Impact Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.84% or 38,469 shares. Hood River Capital Management Limited Com, Oregon-based fund reported 657,123 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc owns 9,287 shares. Bank Of Mellon stated it has 684,577 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 143,914 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 6,851 shares. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 976,119 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Profund Limited Liability Corp reported 5,424 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,680 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $200,000 activity. The insider Frost Ronald bought $200,000.