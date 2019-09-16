Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Shareholder Chartist Has Boosted Its Position; Simcoe Capital Management Position in Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Has Raised by $1.93 Million as Stock Rose

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 816,733 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 17/05/2018 – SeaWorld 32.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; Hill Path Capital LP Leads; 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Rev $217.2M; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Attendance Increased 14.9%; 30/04/2018 – Daily Mail: Thomas Cook gives SeaWorld three-month ultimatum to fix animal welfare concerns over treatment of killer whales or; 08/05/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Exclusive: SeaWorld San Antonio president talks new messaging and momentum; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 11/05/2018 – Hap Trading Buys New 3.5% Position in SeaWorld

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94 billion, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $12.49 during the last trading session, reaching $529.03. About 252,906 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sherwin-Williams Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SHW); 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 24,674 shares. 93,500 were reported by Bridgeway Cap Mngmt. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 0.11% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 71,349 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hrt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 9,832 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 108,635 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 14,745 shares or 0% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Monarch Prtn Asset Limited Com has 1.31% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 32 shares. 230 were accumulated by Hall Laurie J Trustee. 60 are held by Pnc Financial Ser Grp Inc. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 349,119 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 0% stake.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.

