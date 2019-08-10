Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Shareholder Chartist Boosted Its Stake by $1.13 Billion; Globus Medical (GMED) Holding Maintained by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82 billion, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $519.76. About 319,541 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 18/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.86 per Common Share; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED) by 51.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 197,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.26% . The hedge fund held 583,719 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.84M, up from 385,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Globus Medical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 404,421 shares traded. Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has declined 9.28% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GMED News: 05/04/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Launch of ELSA® Expandable Lateral Spacer System; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 02/04/2018 – globus medical, inc. | fortress™ radiopaque bone cement (fortre | K172269 | 03/27/2018 |; 12/03/2018 – globus medical inc. | sp-fix® spinous process fixation plate, | K180156 | 03/07/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Globus Medical Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – GLOBUS MEDICAL INC – SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCES IN RATE OF IMPLANT SUBSIDENCE WERE OBSERVED IN BOTH GROUPS; 15/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Positive Clinical Results for Lateral Expandable Technology; 28/05/2018 – globus medical inc. | aerial™ interspinous fixation | K180817 | 05/21/2018 |; 22/04/2018 – DJ Globus Medical Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GMED); 02/05/2018 – Globus Medical 1Q Adj EPS 41c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold GMED shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 62.90 million shares or 4.14% less from 65.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 95,892 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc accumulated 7,044 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mesirow Fincl Inv holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 118,175 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 2,301 shares. 307 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Communications Inc. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.02% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Meritage invested in 0.77% or 153,623 shares. Cwm Ltd Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 8 shares. Alps accumulated 8,746 shares. 35,000 are held by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 40,491 shares. Prudential accumulated 49,937 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) for 276 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) by 21,200 shares to 69,112 shares, valued at $13.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) by 15,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,684 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr National Mun Etf (MUB).

More notable recent Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Globus Medical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New clinical data demonstrates the versatility of Globus Medical’s ExcelsiusGPS® – GlobeNewswire” published on May 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Globus Medical Launches FORTIFY Variable Angle Expandable Corpectomy Spacer System – GlobeNewswire” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Globus Medical Inc (GMED) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Globus Medical Acquires Surgimap® NYSE:GMED – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.04% or 5,966 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division accumulated 314 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 21,283 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 4,300 shares. Btim invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kessler Inv Group Ltd invested in 30 shares. Moreover, Rmb Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Atlanta Capital Management L L C has 106,313 shares. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Peninsula Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 10,797 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0.04% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 255,880 shares. Marsico Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 5.49% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 353,565 shares. British Columbia Inv Management accumulated 0.08% or 23,190 shares. Pacific Inv Mgmt has invested 0.33% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 19,720 are owned by Saybrook Nc.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) by 110 shares to 4,055 shares, valued at $797.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial (DIA) by 1,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,852 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Industrial Sector (XLI).