Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Shareholder Chartist Has Increased Stake by $21.13 Billion as Market Value Rose; Celgene Com (CELG) Shares Declined While Oaktop Capital Management Ii LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $22.25 Million

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp Com (CELG) by 11.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp sold 241,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $169.53 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp who had been investing in Celgene Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $98.41. About 2.53M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO HIGH END OF PREVIOUS RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Hans Bishop Elected to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – CHMP ALSO RECOMMENDED APPROVAL OF TWO-WEEK OPDIVO DOSING OPTION OF 240 MG TO REPLACE WEIGHT-BASED DOSING FOR APPROVED MONOTHERAPIES IN EU; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – IN TOTAL, ZYMEWORKS IS NOW ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $1.64 BLN IN FUTURE PAYMENTS FOR ENTIRE COLLABORATION; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DOESN’T SEE TRIAL THIS YR IN DR. REDDY’S PATENT MATTER; 05/03/2018 – #3 — Celgene hands over $101M in cash to launch a research collaboration with protein player Vividion $CELG

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $527.4. About 497,381 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 26/04/2018 – AIA Announces New Partnership with Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $157.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Ind (DIA) by 2,470 shares to 53,382 shares, valued at $14.19B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM) by 13,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,383 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Homebuild (XHB).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 4,100 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,357 shares. Lincoln National Corp owns 0.01% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 659 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Limited holds 0.78% or 44,039 shares. 2,706 are owned by Sigma Planning. State Street owns 3.65M shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 32,227 shares. Central Natl Bank And Com accumulated 4,135 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 26,494 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Inc owns 2,500 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 4,274 shares. Cap World Investors stated it has 4.27M shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv reported 0.01% stake. Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 113,003 shares or 1.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd owns 6,100 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.25% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 11.12M shares. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited has invested 0.03% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rampart Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,179 shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 990,864 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 61,481 shares or 0.1% of the stock. American Research Co holds 16,690 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Global Endowment Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,630 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability accumulated 757,400 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 33,070 shares. 6,241 are owned by Evercore Wealth Lc. 4,100 were reported by Whitnell &. Sib Lc accumulated 45,477 shares. Thomasville Natl Bank holds 32,802 shares.

Oaktop Capital Management Ii Lp, which manages about $426.23 million and $465.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Maxim Integrated Pro Com (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,000 shares to 727,375 shares, valued at $43.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.