Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Share Value Declined While Chartist Has Upped Its Holding; Bsw Wealth Partners Stake in Grainger W W Com (GWW) Raised by $450,000

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $268.13. About 82,089 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 11.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500.

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,147 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.82B, up from 101,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $464.94. About 64,050 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GWW shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 6.27% less from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Fin Advsrs has invested 0.47% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Cookson Peirce & stated it has 2.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Tradewinds Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 123 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In holds 1,405 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Toth Advisory accumulated 150 shares. Rampart Inv Com Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,338 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Jane Street Group Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 5 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.13% stake. 36,679 were reported by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Logan Capital Mgmt holds 2,425 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 14,508 shares or 0.64% of the stock. 13,900 were accumulated by Engineers Gate Manager L P.

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $252.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd Ultra Shrt Inc by 34,680 shares to 122,586 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 159,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 354,449 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19 shares to 6,887 shares, valued at $275.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Industrial Sector (XLI) by 282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,836 shares, and cut its stake in T J X Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National Corporation owns 560 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Incorporated reported 43,153 shares. Saybrook Capital Nc holds 3.68% or 19,720 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,205 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 0.74% or 6,995 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs holds 9,197 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 14,684 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.08% or 62,443 shares in its portfolio. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri has invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Raymond James And Associate, Florida-based fund reported 64,771 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 837 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Com has 30 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peninsula Asset Mngmt owns 10,797 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 194,263 shares. Papp L Roy And Associates reported 3,750 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.