Spc Financial Trimmed Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $1.53 Million; Autodesk (ADSK) Stake Held by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp bought 43,772 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 2.63 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $427.85 million, up from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 1.78M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.95M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 09/04/2018 – Oklahoma orders cut to disposal well volumes following quakes; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01B and $9.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 74,360 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $182.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highland Management Ltd Co invested in 0.18% or 14,920 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com accumulated 23,000 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Inv has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Moreover, Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.6% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Alberta Investment Corp reported 10,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 3.35% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 197,683 shares. Farmers National Bank invested 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Shannon River Fund Mngmt Ltd Com holds 4.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 157,000 shares. Ithaka Gp Lc invested 3.91% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability owns 829,086 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Inv holds 3,200 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Investors Americas owns 0.26% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 20,790 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 0.51% or 1.39 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.1% or 118,785 shares. Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Llc holds 5,285 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Svcs, Missouri-based fund reported 9,325 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 23,353 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 30,014 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri has invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 8,372 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions accumulated 5,717 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,782 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton invested in 12,579 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bailard invested 0.09% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Jane Street Gru Ltd owns 0% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 7,755 shares. 79,121 were reported by Assetmark. Carmignac Gestion accumulated 86,771 shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Opus Mgmt owns 33,489 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $496.62 million US Long portfolio

