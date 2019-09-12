Spc Financial Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) Has Lowered as Market Value Rose; Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake Has Lifted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.18. About 1.21 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 9,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 74,596 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.80 million, up from 65,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 6.27M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Operations; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.78 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

