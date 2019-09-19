Spc Financial Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Boosted by $1.37 Million as Share Value Rose; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holder Addison Capital Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $378,972

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $119.7. About 585,662 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan – Global Healthcare Adds Merck & Co, Cuts Bayer; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Prlm Rtgs; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 24/04/2018 – Axios: Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase are expected to pick the CEO for their health care partnership within…; 06/04/2018 – JP Morgan says it knew ex-minister linked to firm in Nigeria oilfield deal; 27/03/2018 – GTC GTCP.WA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO PLN 11.96 FROM PLN 11.35; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CFO: INVESTMENT-BANK PIPELINE WELL AHEAD OF LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by 63.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 4,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217,000, down from 6,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $89.9. About 35,251 shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 02/04/2018 – United Continental Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – United Airlines’ chief financial officer resigns; 05/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-WHITE HOUSE HARSHLY CRITICIZES CHINA’S EFFORTS TO TELL 36 FOREIGN AIRLINES TO CHANGE HOW THEY IDENTIFY TAIWAN, HONG KONG, MACAU ON THEIR WEBSITES -STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 24/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES SAYS HAS REACHED ‘RESOLUTION’ WITH OWNERS OF PUPPY THAT DIED IN PLANE’S OVERHEAD BIN; 09/04/2018 – United Continental: March 2018 Consolidated Traffic (revenue Passenger Miles) Up 6.5%; 08/05/2018 – United Continental: April 2018 Consolidated Load Factor Down 0.8 Points Compared to April 2017; 08/05/2018 – United Airlines in talks to buy wide-body jets; 18/04/2018 – UNITED PRESIDENT: NO TIMECLOCK ON GETTING PILOT SCOPE DEAL DONE; 21/03/2018 – United CEO Munoz: Airline is not planning to shut down pet transport program; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Sees 2Q Average Fuel Price $2.18 to $2.23 Per Gallon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Fincl Lc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Com has 99,215 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has 8,379 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cap invested in 26.11M shares or 0.93% of the stock. Grimes & owns 32,412 shares. Modera Wealth Ltd Llc accumulated 4,779 shares. Alesco Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Howland Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 32,561 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 13,265 shares. High Pointe Mngmt Lc invested in 3.43% or 21,930 shares. Hexavest accumulated 1.42M shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Com reported 0.35% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.47% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,030 shares. Proffitt And Goodson invested 0.26% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cyrus Prtnrs LP reported 21.56% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Tyvor Cap Ltd Llc owns 23,144 shares for 3.45% of their portfolio. 253,637 were accumulated by Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc. New England & has 1.29% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.25% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Cumberland owns 11,500 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. Ameriprise holds 0.03% or 783,441 shares in its portfolio. Fiera reported 0.01% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Brown Brothers Harriman & stated it has 108 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) reported 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 3,390 shares. Of Vermont stated it has 190 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Morgan Stanley owns 777,399 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 EPS, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00B for 5.75 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $143.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,486 shares to 5,854 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.