Spc Financial Raised Its Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stake; ORGANIC FLOWER INVTS GROUP ORDINARY (QILFF) Shorts Increased By 1300%

ORGANIC FLOWER INVTS GROUP INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:QILFF) had an increase of 1300% in short interest. QILFF’s SI was 16,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1300% from 1,200 shares previously. With 113,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ORGANIC FLOWER INVTS GROUP INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:QILFF)’s short sellers to cover QILFF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0841. About 6,000 shares traded. Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:QILFF) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spc Financial Inc increased Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) stake by 106.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spc Financial Inc acquired 11,525 shares as Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)’s stock rose 0.06%. The Spc Financial Inc holds 22,389 shares with $790,000 value, up from 10,864 last quarter. Steel Dynamics Inc now has $6.16B valuation. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $28.05. About 1.83 million shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C; 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Sees 1Q EPS 88c-EPS 92c; 14/05/2018 – Steel Dynamics: Deal Expected to Be Accretive to Near-Term Earnings and Cash Flow Per Shr; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS TO BUY CSN HEARTLAND FLAT ROLL OPS FOR $400M; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – AVERAGE QUARTERLY STEEL PRODUCT PRICING IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE MORE THAN SCRAP COSTS; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S COMMENTS THAT CSN’S US ASSET SALE IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 18/04/2018 – Steel Dynamics Gets Boost From Improved Demand for Steel

Organic Flower Investments Group Inc., formerly known as Q Investments Ltd is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The company has market cap of $15.73 million. It focuses its investments in energy sector with a focus on exploration and development of gas and oil properties and also makes investment in commercial aircraft sector. It currently has negative earnings. The firm considers investments in North America and Europe.

Spc Financial Inc decreased Goldman Sachs Etf Tr stake by 19,470 shares to 15,005 valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJS) stake by 3,750 shares and now owns 85,159 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

More notable recent Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Steel Dynamics (STLD) Down 13.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BMO Capital Downgrades Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RFV’s Underlying Holdings Imply 21% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Steel Giant Nucor in 5 Charts – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: M, STLD, EVBN, PPL, ANDE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.