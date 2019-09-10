Spc Financial Raised By $541,294 Its Home Depot (HD) Stake; Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 111 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 90 sold and decreased stakes in Comfort Systems USA Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 32.84 million shares, down from 33.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Comfort Systems USA Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 77 Increased: 67 New Position: 44.

Spc Financial Inc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 29.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spc Financial Inc acquired 2,834 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Spc Financial Inc holds 12,590 shares with $2.42 million value, up from 9,756 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $251.48B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $232.87. About 4.31M shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 12/04/2018 – Home Depot Expands Grilling Accessories Collection with Addition of Cave Tools; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 4.18% of its portfolio in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for 951,688 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 520,316 shares or 3.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 476,299 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Capital Management Llc has invested 1.21% in the stock. Systematic Financial Management Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 404,479 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $922,079 activity.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as industrial process piping. It has a 13.7 P/E ratio. The firm provides its services for office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and manufacturing plants; healthcare, education, and government facilities; and other commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities.

Analysts await Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 17.65% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.02 per share. FIX’s profit will be $31.52M for 11.71 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Comfort Systems USA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.23% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.63% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 515,362 shares traded or 63.05% up from the average. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) has declined 23.29% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.29% the S&P500. Some Historical FIX News: 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q REV. $464.9M, EST. $441.8M; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Increases Qtrly Div; 19/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Extends Debt Facility; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA 1Q Rev $464.9M; 06/04/2018 Comfort Systems Announces New Board Member; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS BOOSTS QTR DIV. TO 8C/SHR FROM 7.5C, EST 8C; 26/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA 1Q EPS 44C, EST. 33C; 06/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Names William J. Sandbrook to Board; 19/04/2018 – COMFORT SYSTEMS USA INC – AMENDED EXISTING SENIOR DEBT FACILITY TO INCREASE CREDIT COMMITMENT AMOUNT TO $400 MLN, EXTEND TERM TO APRIL 18, 2023; 26/04/2018 – Comfort Systems USA Raises Dividend to 8c

Among 7 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Home Depot has $24600 highest and $20000 lowest target. $226.75’s average target is -2.63% below currents $232.87 stock price. Home Depot had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, August 21. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $22500 target in Thursday, August 22 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, August 21. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, August 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $21300 target. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1.