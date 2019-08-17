Spc Financial Lifted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; Garde Capital Decreased Qualcomm (QCOM) Stake as Stock Declined

Garde Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 53.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garde Capital Inc sold 9,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 8,486 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $484,000, down from 18,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garde Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 9.03M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC IN TALKS TO SETTLE DISPUTE WITH HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES; NEGOTIATIONS COULD RESULT IN A SETTLEMENT IN THE COMING WEEKS – WSJ, CITING; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED 2ND FEWEST VOTES SO FAR; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS Investigation Into Broadcom Bid for Qualcomm to ‘Close Soon’: CFIUS Letter; 13/03/2018 – Trump pushes ‘America First’ with block to Qualcomm deal; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Science and Tech Adds Qualcomm, Exits Globant; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – BROADCOM – REGARDING ITS FFER TO BUY QUALCOMM, WILL MAINTAIN R&D RESOURCES QUALCOMM DEVOTES TO 5G; 14/03/2018 – President Trump’s decision to block Broadcom’s bid for Qualcomm positions the U.S. like other protectionist countries around M&A

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 57.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 23,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 64,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 41,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 2.43 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Garde Capital Inc, which manages about $500.62M and $579.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 7,420 shares to 120,480 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 10,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 460,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ent Finance Corp invested in 0.02% or 1,442 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 561,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 282,249 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement reported 8,229 shares. Shine Advisory Services invested in 275 shares. Nomura, Japan-based fund reported 1.07M shares. Moreover, Albion Fincl Ut has 0.46% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Linscomb Williams stated it has 0.35% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel accumulated 2.97% or 52,725 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.28% or 1.10M shares. Telos Capital has 1.82% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Community Services Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 6,173 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 50,738 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 19,279 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

