Spc Financial Lifted Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $515,430; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Holding in Genworth Finl (GNW) Lifted as Valuation Declined

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 27.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 7,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.24. About 649,219 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.88. About 865,980 shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC -CO, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO A FOURTH WAIVER AND AGREEMENT OF EACH PARTY’S RIGHT TO TERMINATE MERGER AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Sticks With FY Guidance; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q OPER EPS C$1.31, EST. C$1.20

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Oppenheimer And has invested 0.13% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 72,294 are held by Becker Cap Mngmt. Moreover, Franklin Resources Incorporated has 0.49% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 3.63M shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs reported 3.93% stake. The North Carolina-based First Personal Financial Serv has invested 0.03% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Qci Asset Mngmt New York holds 625 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division holds 0.22% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 6,600 shares. Curbstone Financial reported 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 2,474 shares. Coastline Trust holds 21,758 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Inv Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,395 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 34,117 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fosun Int holds 3,530 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Churchill Management Corporation has 35,104 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,200 shares to 64,094 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,581 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ambev SA (ABEV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OK’s BD’s Venovo stent – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 14, 2019.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth, Oceanwide extend merger pact to March 15 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) CEO Tom McInerney on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Genworth Financial a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NVDA, AMD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 334,205 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) or 24,686 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 142 shares. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). 46,420 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh invested in 0.49% or 123,430 shares. 3,866 are owned by Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc). Virtu Financial Ltd Com reported 44,333 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc stated it has 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invsts Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 18,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 34,349 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 151,365 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 177,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp owns 226,340 shares.