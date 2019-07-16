Spc Financial Increases Stake in Merck & Co (MRK); First United Bank Trust Holds Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC)

First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 220.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First United Bank Trust bought 6,658 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,678 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 3,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First United Bank Trust who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 1.46 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 31/05/2018 – WorkFusion expands $50M Series E round, adds Guardian, NewYork-Presbyterian, The PNC Financial Services Group and AI Capital as; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – Commercial Lending Fuels PNC Profits; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 21/03/2018 – PNC Changes Prime Rate

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 5,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76 million, up from 27,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.35. About 4.08 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 07/03/2018 – MERCK – TO ALSO PAY EISAI $450 MLN AS REIMBURSEMENT FOR R&D EXPENSES AS PER DEAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Data at ASCO 2018 to Showcase Progress and Further Optionality of Oncology Pipeline; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 06/04/2018 – IGNORE: MERCK KGAA EVOBRUTINIB STUDY RESULTS REPORTED MAR. 7; 23/04/2018 – Health Care Up As Goldman Touts Merck Potential — Health Care Roundup; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M. $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was bought by Pfinsgraff Martin on Thursday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Blair William Commerce Il has 0.02% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 27,111 shares. Washington invested in 10,424 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Oakworth has invested 0.02% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Lifeplan Fincl Gp Inc reported 1,118 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Networks Lc owns 6,818 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.47% or 501,772 shares in its portfolio. 118,714 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Hallmark Management has 1.74% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Stock Yards Fincl Bank holds 0.4% or 33,435 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advsr has 0.04% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). 3,856 were accumulated by Reliance Of Delaware. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Palladium Prns Lc has 25,992 shares. Hilltop Holdg Inc holds 0.05% or 1,727 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust has 376 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

First United Bank Trust, which manages about $162.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Midcap Growth Etf (IWP) by 3,290 shares to 6,670 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) by 3,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell Mid (IWR).

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 2,611 shares to 86,499 shares, valued at $18.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,066 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.