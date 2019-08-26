Spc Financial Increases Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holder Brown Advisory Lifted Holding by $833,700

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 5,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 119,402 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.99 million, up from 113,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $160.8. About 570,588 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – Correct: McCormick Reports 1Q, Not 2Q; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 41.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 38,543 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 27,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20M shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at MoffettNathanson conference May 14; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR 13 SERIES OF NOTES; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,036 shares to 26,581 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,764 shares to 71,742 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,010 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.