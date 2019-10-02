Spc Financial Increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake; Sit Investment Associates Lifted Its Holding in Garmin LTD (GRMN) by $1.40 Million as Valuation Declined

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $361.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $113.01. About 5.63M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan profit jumps 35 percent; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Dow drops 150 points, led by JP Morgan; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum; 18/05/2018 – GRIFOLS GRLS.MC : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN’S WORKING WITH JPMORGAN ON FAYETTEVILLE STRATEGY; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 17,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% . The institutional investor held 110,950 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.85 million, up from 93,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $82.37. About 288,651 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 06/03/2018 Garmin® grows Connext® wireless cockpit connectivity portfolio; 08/03/2018 – Garmin® introduces the tactix® Charlie, a specialized tactical GPS watch with wrist-based heart rate; 08/03/2018 – GARMIN – ANNOUNCED TACTIX CHARLIE, A GPS WEARABLE THAT COMBINES TACTICAL FUNCTIONALITY WITH NAVIGATION AND FITNESS TRAINING; 06/03/2018 – GARMIN INTERNATIONAL – FLIGHT PLANS MAY BE TRANSFERRED FROM FLTPLAN GO TO GARMIN PILOT APPLICATION FOR IOS AND ANDROID USERS

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR) by 9,525 shares to 34,250 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 18,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,175 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust Pp (NYSE:PPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold GRMN shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 1.02% less from 80.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas-based Segment Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.05% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Apg Asset Management Nv owns 534,625 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 6,100 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 49,270 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management invested 0% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Wright Invsts stated it has 26,102 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.13% in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) or 332,413 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 279,979 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Legal And General Group Public Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. 82,500 are owned by Denali Ltd Llc. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 2,185 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0.02% or 214,652 shares. Rockland Tru Communications invested in 20,415 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 0.83% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 37,875 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 176,292 shares. Harris Lp holds 38,216 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc owns 157,174 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 86,951 are owned by Wharton Business Gru Limited Com. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 1.7% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33,047 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc holds 0.38% or 10,946 shares. Nordea Invest holds 1.25% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5.03 million shares. American Economic Planning Gru Adv has invested 0.41% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 35,519 were reported by Brick & Kyle Assoc. M&R Mgmt Inc has invested 1.96% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ohio-based Oak Associates Ltd Oh has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Patten Patten Tn has 1.57% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 129,735 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.54% or 102,597 shares.

