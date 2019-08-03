Spc Financial Increased Its Nucor (NUE) Position by $617,410; Shareholder Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Has Lifted Aegion (AEGN) Stake

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 69.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 10,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 25,873 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 15,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 1.72M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 29/03/2018 – NUCOR CORP NUE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NUCOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JIM DARSEY TO RETIRE; CRAIG FELDMAN TO BE PROMOTED; 12/03/2018 – Nucor to Build New Florida Steel Mill as Domestic Producers Study Tariff Impact; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 08/03/2018 – Demand for steel is strong, says Nucor CEO John Ferriola, but the problem is that demand has been “stolen by illegally traded imports.”; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Benefits from Steel Tariffs, Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: QUOTAS OR TARIFFS WILL BE DETERMINED BY NAFTA TALKS

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Aegion Corporation (AEGN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 31,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% . The institutional investor held 254,242 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, up from 222,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aegion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $578.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 128,431 shares traded. Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) has declined 21.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AEGN News: 02/05/2018 – AEGION 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 08/03/2018 Aegion Corporation Projects Receive Top Industry Honors for Second Consecutive Year; 18/04/2018 – AEGION SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER MICHAEL WHITE RESIGNED; 26/04/2018 – Aegion Shareholders Elect Nine Directors; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Says Michael White to Resign as SVP, Controller and Acctg Chief; 18/04/2018 – AEGION NAMES DAVID MORRIS AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – AEGION REAFFIRMS ADJ. EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Aegion Corp 1Q Adj EPS 13c; 18/04/2018 – Aegion Corp Names David Morris EVP and CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Aegion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEGN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold AEGN shares while 41 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 29.81 million shares or 1.64% less from 30.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) for 20,736 shares. Principal Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Boston owns 1.22M shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 240 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested 0.03% in Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN). 23,210 are owned by South Dakota Council. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 3,817 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Incorporated Et Al holds 0.01% or 71,500 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 53,220 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 120,353 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 796 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 34,831 shares. Cooper Creek Prtn Ltd holds 56,619 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. First Wilshire Securities Management reported 332,377 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings.

