Spc Financial Has Upped Lockheed Martin (LMT) Position by $360,000; Compass Minerals International (CMP) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Increased Its Position by $2.76 Billion as Stock Rose

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 50,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 1.78 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.82B, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Compass Minerals International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.39. About 288,440 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE; 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL INC – STRIKE INITIATED BY UNION REPRESENTING 341 HOURLY EMPLOYEES AT ITS SALT MINE IN GODERICH, ONTARIO

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 8,277 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.27 million shares traded or 8.16% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 22/03/2018 – TRUMP SIGNS TRADE MEMORANDUM ON CHINA; 18/04/2018 – AerotechNews: Lockheed Martin provides Australia with space situational awareness system; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 24/05/2018 – DoD: Lockheed Martin Pact Combines Multiple Purchases, Including Air Force and Marine Corps; 05/04/2018 – Pentagon Says Lockheed Must Keep $1.1 Trillion F-35 Costs Down; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE BUSINESS DIVISION WAS INCLUDED IN LOCKHEED MARTIN’S WINNING TEAM THAT WAS AWARDED A 7-YEAR, $3.53 BLN CONTRACT; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Digs In on $119 Million in Fixes for $406 Billion F-35; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Hewson Says Vacation Time Is All About Family (Video)

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 13,036 shares to 26,581 shares, valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,005 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bontempo Ohly Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.9% or 8,731 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,793 shares. Cubic Asset Management Lc has 3,875 shares. Hartline reported 5,909 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Moreover, Amp Investors has 0.17% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 102,157 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Private Wealth Advsr accumulated 4,853 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Alphamark reported 951 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary has 0.03% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,587 shares. Private Ocean Lc stated it has 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 224,382 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corp owns 0.11% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,561 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research stated it has 77,810 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity. The insider GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares invested in 0% or 61,750 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 30,658 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt invested in 1.07% or 66,805 shares. Viking Fund Management Limited Liability Co reported 1,900 shares. 61,581 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability. Cove Street Capital Llc holds 843,666 shares. Trexquant LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 25,334 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 81,692 shares. Regions Financial stated it has 1,859 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 24,324 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 2,626 shares. 4,773 are held by Petrus Lta. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. Another trade for 330 shares valued at $18,153 was made by GRANT RICHARD S on Monday, June 17. Crutchfield Kevin S had bought 2,000 shares worth $98,920 on Friday, August 16. On Friday, May 10 Reece Joseph E bought $53,510 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 1,000 shares. 692 Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares with value of $36,019 were bought by Standen James D.. 700 shares valued at $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A on Monday, May 13.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4282.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl A by 900 shares to 178,501 shares, valued at $2.79 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,380 shares, and cut its stake in Bwx Technologies Inc..