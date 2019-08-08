Spc Financial Has Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $541,294; Shares Rose; Keating Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Kla (KLAC) Holding as Shares Rose

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 29.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 2,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 12,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 9,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $207.91. About 3.74 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 25.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 11,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The institutional investor held 34,935 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.17M, down from 46,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $134.14. About 1.43M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 11/05/2018 – KLA-TENCOR – ON MAY 9, 2018, GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE PROVIDED ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PROPOSED MERGER WITH ORBOTECH – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sets $2B Share-Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Adj EPS $2.02; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Retail Earnings Preview: Keep A WATCH On Stocks In This New Acronym – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 6,584 shares to 17,428 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 19,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,005 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Trust accumulated 1.32% or 9,472 shares. Fort Lp holds 11,680 shares. Birch Hill Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,686 shares. Becker Mngmt holds 0.07% or 9,651 shares. Moreover, Penobscot Investment Management Inc has 1.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 34,758 shares. 1.01 million were accumulated by 1832 Asset Management Lp. Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 180 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aimz Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.77% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 1,911 shares. Cape Ann Bancorporation accumulated 1,295 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.27% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oakmont invested in 0.03% or 1,170 shares. Intersect Cap Lc reported 0.36% stake. Sfmg Ltd invested in 4,715 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MYL, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.