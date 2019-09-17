Spc Financial Has Increased Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $1.37 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Suntrust Bks (STI) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Upped Stake

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 180.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 12,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 19,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15M, up from 6,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $117.77. About 5.15M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Asia Investors Exiting Low-Risk Products for Bonds; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 28/03/2018 – TURKCELL PICKS BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN FOR 10-YR BOND SALE; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 172.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael bought 27,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 43,908 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.76M, up from 16,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.69. About 421,696 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 27/03/2018 – Platform Specialty at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 31/05/2018 – Syntel Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 30/05/2018 – SUNTRUST SAYS ACCEPTANCE RATE FOR ID PROTECTION WAS `LOW’; 19/03/2018 – SunTrust: 2018 Business Growth Hinges on Employee Retention and Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Ingevity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST CEO SAYS GOING TO OFFER BROAD SET OF ONGOING IDENTITY PROTECTION SERVICES TO ALL CLIENTS FREE OF CHARGE, NOT JUST THOSE POTENTIALLY IMPACT; 24/04/2018 – SunTrust Declares Dividend of 40c; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “JP Morgan: Don’t buy the dip until September – CNBC” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dimon warns on interest income – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “#CryptoCorner: Calibra CEO Defends Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) in Twitter Thread, Deutsche (NYSE: $DB) Bank Joins JPM’s (NYSE: $JPM) IIN, HTC Adds BCH Support on Blockchain Phone – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bridges Invest owns 300,249 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.34% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 227,458 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 50,383 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 273,673 shares stake. Rosenbaum Jay D invested in 2.87% or 13,545 shares. Country Trust Retail Bank reported 2.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). California-based Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.93% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ntv Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.64% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,951 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.76% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Family has 5,063 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Botty Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 550 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 43.32 million shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Garde Cap Inc reported 0.04% stake. Meritage Management owns 8,087 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Orrstown taps another BB&T banker for key Maryland role – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Atlanta fintech aimed at children spending raises $39M – Atlanta Business Chronicle” with publication date: August 19, 2019.