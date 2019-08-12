Spc Financial Has Increased By $515,430 Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake; Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia (SONA) Sentiment Is 1.7

Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc (SONA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.59, from 2.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 46 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 27 sold and reduced their holdings in Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 17.04 million shares, up from 16.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 22 Increased: 36 New Position: 10.

Spc Financial Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 27.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spc Financial Inc acquired 2,070 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Spc Financial Inc holds 9,545 shares with $2.38 million value, up from 7,475 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $254.12. About 86,848 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX); 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 14/05/2018 – CI Investments Adds Becton Dickinson, Cuts Oracle: 13F

Spc Financial Inc decreased At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 13,036 shares to 26,581 valued at $834,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 21,675 shares and now owns 288,066 shares. Ishares Tr (IJS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Company owns 24,685 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Frontier Invest Mngmt Company reported 1,875 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 180,877 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 3,014 shares. Polar Llp has 50,026 shares. Richard C Young & Communication Ltd invested 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 4,631 shares. 3.45M are owned by Wells Fargo And Mn. Northeast Mgmt reported 1,339 shares. Kentucky-based Farmers Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bankshares Of Mellon owns 2.33 million shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 14,519 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 0.09% or 7,987 shares in its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Argus Research. The stock of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital.

Castle Creek Capital Partners Iv Lp holds 59.26% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for 3.23 million shares. Salzhauer Michael owns 493,039 shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 3.41% invested in the company for 566,299 shares. The Ohio-based Fsi Group Llc has invested 2.22% in the stock. Pl Capital Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 418,385 shares.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $362.36 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 11.47 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 1,487 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (SONA) has declined 8.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500.

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.44 million for 10.73 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.