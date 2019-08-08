Spc Financial Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $661,921; Wayfair (W) Shareholder Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Lowered Its Holding by $11.92 Million as Stock Price Declined

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 41.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 11,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 38,543 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28 million, up from 27,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.09. About 11.23M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 02/04/2018 – Verizon announces expiration and final results of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES DUE 2020 OFFERING – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 17/03/2018 – New York Post: NYC wants to turn streetlights into high-speed Wi-Fi hotspots; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc. (W) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 80,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.79% . The institutional investor held 526,875 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22 million, down from 607,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Wayfair Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 963,215 shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 19.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video); 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 14/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 08/03/2018 – Wayfair Expands Housewares Offering, Unveils lnspirational Shops, Innovative Features and Faster Delivery for Thousands of Products; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78

Since February 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 selling transactions for $6.27 million activity. 14,000 shares were sold by Shah Niraj, worth $1.67M. Conine Steven sold 14,000 shares worth $1.67M.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $2.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc. by 37,008 shares to 604,263 shares, valued at $45.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc. by 64,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 823,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $467.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 21,675 shares to 288,066 shares, valued at $14.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 2,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,499 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

