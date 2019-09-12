Spc Financial Decreased Its Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) as Market Value Rose; Ar Asset Management Increases Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT)

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) by 567.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 168,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $16.27. About 1.79M shares traded. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – Tanger Increases Dividend For 25th Consecutive Year; Continues Share Repurchase Program; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Quarterly Dividend to 35c; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet 1Q Rev $123.5M; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Cuts FY View To FFO $2.40/Shr-FFO $2.46/Shr; 01/05/2018 – TANGER SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.40 TO $2.46, EST. $2.45; 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 08/03/2018 Tanger Outlets Invites Shoppers To “Feel The Deal” This Spring With TangerSTYLE; 19/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within OneMain, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Avery Dennison, Two Harbors Investments, Synchr; 12/04/2018 – TANGER INCREASES DIV FOR 25TH CONSECUTIVE YR CONTINUES SHR

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $102.04. About 823,425 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold SKT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 92.19 million shares or 5.81% more from 87.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 106,762 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 87,795 shares. Kestrel Inv has invested 1.88% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Michigan-based Comerica National Bank has invested 0.03% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Sageworth Tru holds 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) or 2,800 shares. Symons owns 15,482 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Voya Inv Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 420,023 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 6 shares. Intll Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 36,305 shares. Northstar Advsrs Lc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) for 159,317 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Lc has invested 0.01% in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT). Dupont Mngmt Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Srb reported 5,786 shares. Tru Advisors holds 1.18% or 10,035 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation reported 100,284 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 2.25M shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 9,800 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Zacks Inv Management has 484,727 shares. Argyle Capital Management Inc owns 18,054 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. 7,390 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Ltd. Cetera Advsr Limited Company owns 12,634 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wealthcare Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Plancorp Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,661 shares. Zebra Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 5,260 shares. First Allied Advisory accumulated 9,325 shares.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $496.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 15,802 shares to 414,217 shares, valued at $25.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 90,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 378,319 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IHF).