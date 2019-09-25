Spc Financial Decreased Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Stonehill Capital Management Trimmed Stake in Edison International Common (EIX) as Market Valuation Rose

Stonehill Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Edison International Common (EIX) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonehill Capital Management Llc sold 131,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 50,600 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, down from 182,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonehill Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Edison International Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.12. About 482,883 shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: SEES FINAL 2018 RATE CASE DECISION BY YR END; 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 22/05/2018 – Phillips Edison & Company Announces “Retail Intel” Podcast; 10/05/2018 – Toledo Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 14/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES POTOMAC EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: RETROACTIVE CHANGES TO LIABILITY BEING DISCUSSED; 07/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group Access Event Set By Edison for May. 14; 05/03/2018 – Engie buys Edison Internationalâs solar developer; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘

Spc Financial Inc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 77.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc sold 16,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 4,725 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $442,000, down from 21,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $104.75. About 940,274 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 05/04/2018 – Phillips 66 to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – RESTARTED PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY UNITS TO BE BACK TO FULL PRODUCTION BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: Midstream 1Q Net Income $233 Million; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Transportation Adjusted Net Income $136 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57 million and $496.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 15,782 shares to 241,037 shares, valued at $12.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 15,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,217 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 11.05 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Interest Llc invested in 0.82% or 75,093 shares. Hikari holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 151,570 shares. Hennessy Advsr Inc has 54,000 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Michigan-based World Asset Management has invested 0.18% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Pnc Grp has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Comerica Commercial Bank has 118,426 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 6,204 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants owns 17,450 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co owns 0.1% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 2,939 shares. Northpointe Capital Limited reported 1.2% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Spinnaker Tru, a Maine-based fund reported 4,358 shares. 231,750 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt. 216,568 were reported by Lansdowne (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership. Glenmede Trust Na owns 149,882 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group invested in 1.47% or 12.58M shares. Reilly Ltd Com accumulated 5,598 shares. Nomura Inc stated it has 21,783 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic Mngmt owns 14,481 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.12% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) or 65,201 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 55,604 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated invested 0.01% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 59,692 shares stake. Germany-based Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Security Tru reported 6,782 shares stake. Guardian Life Of America holds 939 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Partnervest Advisory Llc owns 3,262 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 114,106 shares stake. Bridgewater Associate LP accumulated 23,338 shares.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.56 per share. EIX’s profit will be $569.37M for 11.81 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.63% EPS growth.