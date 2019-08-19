Spc Financial Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Position; Tenneco (TEN) Sentiment Is 1.13

Tenneco Inc (TEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 96 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 85 decreased and sold their stakes in Tenneco Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 51.61 million shares, up from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Tenneco Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 48 Increased: 67 New Position: 29.

The stock increased 4.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 1.04 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – Chris Sweeney: #BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire @FederalMogulLLC for $5.4 billion, plans to split into two companies, story per…; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SEES 2Q REV. +8%; 10/04/2018 – Carl Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul to Automotive Supplier Tenneco; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Tenneco Rtgs On Watch Neg Due To Federal-Mogul Acq; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects Constant Currency Rev Growth of 8% in 2Q; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Will Also Assume All Debt of Federal-Mogul; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $764.70 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenneco up 11.5% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tenneco’s Shares Popped 32.7% Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenneco Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Tenneco Trades Sharply Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Towle & Co holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. for 1.25 million shares. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny owns 194,159 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 1.15% invested in the company for 4.11 million shares. The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management Lp has invested 0.76% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 653,983 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.