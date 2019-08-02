Spc Financial Boosted By $661,921 Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake; Enterprise Bancorp Has 1.64 Sentiment

Enterprise Bancorp Inc (EBTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.46, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 23 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 14 sold and decreased holdings in Enterprise Bancorp Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 2.26 million shares, up from 2.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Enterprise Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

Spc Financial Inc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 41.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Spc Financial Inc acquired 11,219 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Spc Financial Inc holds 38,543 shares with $2.28M value, up from 27,324 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $228.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.26. About 17.94 million shares traded or 35.95% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 05/03/2018 Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1 Notes Ratings; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Total Fios Rev Growth 1.9%; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.5. About 40,500 shares traded or 365.36% up from the average. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) has declined 19.44% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EBTC News: 08/03/2018 Enterprise Bank NJ Announces Fiscal Year End 2017 Results of Operations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EBTC); 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp 1Q Net $6.83M; 17/04/2018 – Enterprise Bancorp Declares Dividend of 14.5c

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking services and products primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company has market cap of $348.28 million. The firm offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts. It has a 11.26 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, secured and unsecured commercial loans and lines of credit, and standby letters of credit; and conventional residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, residential construction loans on primary and secondary residences, and secured and unsecured personal loans and lines of credit, as well as equipment lease financing services.

Banc Funds Co Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. for 255,092 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co Inc Ma owns 31,306 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Research & Management Co. has 0.03% invested in the company for 3,196 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,806 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Corp Tx accumulated 3,631 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Incorporated Adv has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 68,239 shares. Kings Point Capital Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 10,098 shares. Klingenstein Fields Company has 23,771 shares. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 2.07 million shares or 0.49% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 0.26% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 35,714 shares. Amg National Trust Bank reported 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Utd Asset Strategies Inc owns 98,298 shares. 172,702 were accumulated by Carret Asset Ltd Liability. Schafer Cullen Capital invested in 0.31% or 358,164 shares. Mengis Capital has invested 2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 91,163 were reported by Schnieders Capital Management Ltd. Reliance Trust Of Delaware has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Stellar Management Lc has 0.38% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,828 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup.

Spc Financial Inc decreased Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 361,649 shares to 4,480 valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IGV) stake by 2,611 shares and now owns 86,499 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VB) was reduced too.