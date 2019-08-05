SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Reaches $9.57 After 5.00% Up Move; Lmr Partners Llp Upped Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Holding

The stock of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.86% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 274,955 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent DirectorThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $347.71 million company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $10.05 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SPTN worth $17.39 million more.

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $12.72 million for 6.84 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.83% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. SpartanNash Co had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) on Friday, August 2 to “Underperform” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Barclays Capital. Pivotal Research maintained it with “Sell” rating and $14 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. The company has market cap of $347.71 million. It operates in three divisions: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. It has a 12.01 P/E ratio. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, pharmacy, and health and beauty care products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Among 3 analysts covering Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Centerpoint Energy had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs initiated CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

