SpartanNash Company (SPTN) Reaches $9.44 Yearly Low; Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

The stock of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) hit a new 52-week low and has $8.59 target or 9.00% below today’s $9.44 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $342.80M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $8.59 price target is reached, the company will be worth $30.85 million less. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 231,105 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director

Among 3 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Harley-Davidson had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12 with "Buy". The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) on Tuesday, July 30 with "Overweight" rating.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. The company has market cap of $342.80 million. It operates in three divisions: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, pharmacy, and health and beauty care products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 14 investors sold SpartanNash Company shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 15,099 shares. First Manhattan Company stated it has 120 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). State Street Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 34,967 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 25,140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Svcs Gru has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Renaissance Tech Llc accumulated 191,412 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 119,715 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 48,875 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Huntington Fincl Bank has 1,134 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 117,144 shares. 336 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd.

More notable recent SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Use Of Debt Could Be Considered Risky – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Crainsdetroit.com with their article: “SpartanNash CEO resigns; company to cease Fresh Kitchen business – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2019: SPTN,TSG,TSGI.TO,ROKU,CPRI – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SpartanNash tightens full-year profit expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “SpartanNash (SPTN) accepted resignation of President and CEO, Dave Staples, announces prelim. results – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. SpartanNash Co had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, February 25. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, February 22. The stock has “Sell” rating by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, February 20.

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 30.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $12.71M for 6.74 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.83% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.81% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 711,636 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Harley-Davidson Financial Svcs’ Snr Unsecd Nts ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Net $174.8M; 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR SHIPMENT GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO SAYS CO. WILL ENTER `NEW PRODUCT SPACES’; 06/03/2018 – Turkey could retaliate U.S. tariffs with duties on cotton – Erdogan adviser; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees 2018 Operating Margin 9.5%-10.5% of Revenue

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Harley-Davidson, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 411 shares. Moreover, Ls has 0.05% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 21,168 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.04% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 506,446 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 39,780 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com reported 0.01% stake. Destination Wealth reported 69 shares. holds 56,576 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 1,275 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 305 shares in its portfolio. 10,297 were reported by Veritable Lp. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 12,720 shares. Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Mariner Limited Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has 56,961 shares.