SpartanNash Co (SPTN) to pay $0.19 on Sep 30, 2019; Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed By $13.24 Million Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holding

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) is expected to pay $0.19 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:SPTN) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. SpartanNash Co’s current price of $10.90 translates into 1.74% yield. SpartanNash Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 328,678 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) stake by 23.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 300,800 shares as Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 974,447 shares with $43.84M value, down from 1.28 million last quarter. Qts Rlty Tr Inc now has $2.75B valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 432,537 shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMENTED ON VOTING RESULTS OF 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – “DISAPPOINTED” THAT GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST QTS’ EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. The company has market cap of $396.05 million. It operates in three divisions: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. It has a 114.74 P/E ratio. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Among 3 analysts covering SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. SpartanNash has $1500 highest and $800 lowest target. $10.33’s average target is -5.23% below currents $10.9 stock price. SpartanNash had 7 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, August 2 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SpartanNash -6% after CEO resignation, Fresh Kitchen exit – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/12/2019: SPTN,TSG,TSGI.TO,ROKU,CPRI – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 63% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 14 investors sold SpartanNash Company shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 438,475 shares. Sg Americas Lc holds 26,439 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 155 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. 5.39M were reported by Blackrock Inc. Axa holds 0% or 13,300 shares. Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Pinebridge Invs L P holds 40,804 shares. Northern Trust holds 525,226 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 12,118 shares. 17,158 were reported by Globeflex Limited Partnership. Thrivent For Lutherans has 71,170 shares. Legal And General Public Ltd Com owns 114,251 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity. $50,050 worth of stock was bought by REHBERGER WAYNE M on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Granahan Ma has invested 0.24% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Eagle Boston, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 116,032 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 500 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amp Investors Limited holds 0% or 13,523 shares. Cbre Clarion holds 0.52% or 707,426 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited reported 375,931 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 500,214 shares. Brinker invested in 0.01% or 7,285 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 88,728 shares. Sageworth invested in 438 shares or 0% of the stock. Pictet Asset Management, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Mesirow Fincl Inv Mngmt holds 244,912 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 5,211 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.