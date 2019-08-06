Spartannash Co (SPTN) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Lowered Holding by $752,625 as Valuation Declined; Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Holding Increased by Opus Investment Management Inc

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co (SPTN) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 50,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The hedge fund held 668,610 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, down from 718,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 478,939 shares traded or 45.74% up from the average. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director

Opus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Regions Financial Corp. (RF) by 75.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 93,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 53,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Regions Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.02% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $14.56. About 15.10M shares traded or 31.81% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Net $414M; 26/03/2018 – EON: Temkin Group Ranks Regions Bank Among Top Companies for Customer Experience

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Moreover, Cibc World Markets has 0% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 21,565 shares. Cipher Lp holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 460,044 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Assetmark reported 8,831 shares. 86,106 were accumulated by Aldebaran Fincl Inc. Menta Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 104,870 shares. Coldstream Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 16,475 shares. Barclays Plc owns 1.79 million shares. Hartford stated it has 0.03% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Bancorp Of America Corp De invested in 0.02% or 10.51 million shares. Captrust has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Hyman Charles D accumulated 21,386 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Fed Rate Cuts Will Pressure Regions Financial, BofA Says In Move To Sidelines – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regions Financial Corp Deposit Shs Repr Non Cum Perp Pfd Ser A declares $15.9375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16 billion and $505.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 5,000 shares to 74,165 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,142 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU).

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET) by 274,256 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $8.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,612 shares, and has risen its stake in National Instrs Corp (NASDAQ:NATI).

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 14 investors sold SPTN shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 5.39M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 62,860 shares. Acadian Asset Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Meeder Asset Management, Ohio-based fund reported 5,758 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company has 23,689 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Company invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 24,411 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,124 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 44,490 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 13,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk LP holds 13,900 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research reported 108,270 shares stake. D E Shaw stated it has 11,739 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 11,900 shares.

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $12.71 million for 6.86 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.83% EPS growth.