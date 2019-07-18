Spartannash Co (SPTN) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holder Yacktman Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co (SPTN) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 50,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 668,610 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, down from 718,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.46. About 297,940 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 12.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 18,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.69 million, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 19.10M shares traded or 3.51% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – DOJ Widens Wells Fargo Sales Investigation to Wealth Management; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Finds No Escape From Protests With Meeting in Iowa; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – CFPB SAYS PART OF THE FINE WILL BE COLLECTED BY THE OCC; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – QTRLY PRELIMINARY NET CHARGE-OFFS OF $741 MLN, DOWN $64 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 09/04/2018 – Wells Fargo faces potential record fine over auto, mortgage abuses: Report; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference

More notable recent SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “International Game Technology (IGT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 19, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Barclays Downgrades Weigh on 2 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, NetEase, Nice, Match Group, SpartanNash, and Adaptimmune Therapeutics Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in Autohome, Clean Harbors, Sunrun, Essendant, SpartanNash, and Rollins â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 14 investors sold SPTN shares while 44 reduced holdings. only 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 29.58 million shares or 0.39% less from 29.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw accumulated 0% or 11,739 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 0% or 31,488 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Ftb Advsr reported 250 shares stake. Sun Life Fin holds 10,461 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 109,002 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 19,432 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 114,251 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,124 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Citigroup has 34,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 34,967 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Highland Cap Lp reported 18,400 shares stake.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Performance Food Group Co by 23,429 shares to 510,328 shares, valued at $20.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 15,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 323,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 28.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $13.07M for 7.96 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shayne Company Lc owns 64,113 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt owns 21,564 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,085 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 119,601 shares. Stifel Fincl has 2.63 million shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Horan Advisors Ltd reported 555 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Greenleaf holds 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 45,149 shares. Stoneridge Invest Ltd Com holds 1.37% or 96,199 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 1.08% or 8.29 million shares in its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt accumulated 11,276 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt owns 59,324 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 2.22 million shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Cordasco Networks holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has invested 0.56% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.62% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).