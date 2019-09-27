Spartannash Co (SPTN) Market Value Declined While Group One Trading LP Has Raised by $480,700 Its Stake; As Centurylink (CTL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Spartannash Co (SPTN) by 321.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 43,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 57,276 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $668,000, up from 13,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Spartannash Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 267,105 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – SpartanNash to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH SAYS DOUGLAS HACKER ELECTED LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR BY BOARD’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS, SUCCEEDING TIMOTHY O’DONOVAN; 29/05/2018 – Supermarket Operator SpartanNash Reports Earnings and Revenue Beat — Earnings Review

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink (CTL) by 26.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 268,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.88 million, up from 997,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 8.01 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rock Point Advsrs reported 1.27M shares or 6.77% of all its holdings. Mgmt Com holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 104 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Hartford Invest Management holds 0.03% or 104,795 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has 49,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,400 are held by Yorktown & Rech Inc. Telemus Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 47,818 shares. Qs Limited Company holds 49,254 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp has 141,829 shares. Hgk Asset Management holds 1.26% or 369,586 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 492,860 shares. Natl Bank Of America De reported 14.59 million shares. Asset One Ltd holds 631,286 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 189,788 shares. Gradient Invs Llc reported 2,758 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (Put) by 7,300 shares to 19,700 shares, valued at $3.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd (Put) by 26,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 900 shares, and cut its stake in Gerdau S A (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold SPTN shares while 38 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 29.54 million shares or 0.13% less from 29.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bogle Inv Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.02% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,437 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 12,121 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 41,564 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Com owns 0.01% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 61,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) for 13,500 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 14,119 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 39,385 shares. 18,380 are held by Art Limited Liability. Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 530,166 shares. Amp Invsts Limited holds 17,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research Inc has invested 0.01% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN). The New York-based Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN).

