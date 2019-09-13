Spartannash Co. (SPTN) Holder Private Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Raised Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Position by $1.73 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 22,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 252,790 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.86M, up from 230,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $81.83. About 7,947 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spartannash Co. (SPTN) by 72.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 856,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 332,813 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.88 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spartannash Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 5,647 shares traded. SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) has declined 50.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.67% the S&P500. Some Historical SPTN News: 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q EPS 34c; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – SPARTANNASH 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 55C, EST. 53C; 23/04/2018 DJ SpartanNash Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPTN); 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Announces Results of 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting; 16/05/2018 – SpartanNash Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Company Names Lead Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – SpartanNash Co Names Lead Independent Director; 29/05/2018 – SpartanNash 1Q Adj EPS 55c

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $844.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 1,751 shares to 54,347 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 11,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,369 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 22.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SPTN’s profit will be $14.17 million for 7.69 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by SpartanNash Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.71% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $674.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartfinancial Inc. by 141,770 shares to 483,099 shares, valued at $10.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 519,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG).